© Marc John/IMAGO



German commuters face chaos as a three-day rail strike begins

Farmers blocking roads

Commuters in Germany are facing a day of delays and disruptions, as train drivers strike and farmers block roads.Germany is facing potential transport chaos on Wednesday caused by a three-day nationwide strike by train drivers, coupled with ongoing protests by farmers angered by planned subsidy cuts.The train strike was given the go-ahead on Tuesday afterDuring the strike, rail services will run on a heavily reduced emergency timetable, forcing many of DB's millions of passengers to cancel their journeys or find other ways of getting to their destinations., while regional lines will be affected to varying extents, DB said. Freight train drivers will also be striking until Friday evening.The strike has been called by the train drivers' union, GDL, which isGDL chief Claus Weselsky told broadcaster ZDP on Wednesday that strikes would continue until his union's demands were met and that DB "must make offers that are substantial.""If nothing comes by Friday, we'll take a break then go into the next labor dispute," he said, calling DB's latest offer "a provocation."DB has proposed giving drivers various options on the number of hours they work from 35 to 40 hours per week.The rail strike comes as German farmers Since Monday, farmers have been blocking a number highway entrances with their tractors, as well as holding rallies in towns and cities.Some observers have criticized the fact that many conservatives have given their support to the farmers' protests after slamming similar tactics used by Last Generation climate activists.Others have expressed concern that the far right has harnessed the farmers' anger to support its own agenda.In a newspaper interview published on Wednesday, Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir voiced understanding for the farmers' fears, saying many were worried that their interests were being overlooked in a political landscape dominated by urban actors.However, he warned that the current social atmosphere could lead to a situation "like that in the US," where people "do not talk with each other, do not believe each other and assume the absolute worst of each other."The strikes and protests come as Germany's coalition government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces huge challenges in pushing through its 2024 budget.