Earth Changes
Deadly winter storm sweeping across the US
NBC News
Mon, 08 Jan 2024 19:51 UTC
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Why the US can't find enough troops to feed its imperial ambitions
- Deadly winter storm sweeping across the US
- Craig Murray: The meaning of Epstein
- With Anchorage's record-setting snow, officials say it's not a bad idea to shovel roofs
- Macron's latest prime minister is France's youngest - and first OPENLY gay - leader
- Musk's response to Wall Street Journal 'hit piece'
- Gabriel Attal appointed youngest French PM as Macron tries to revive popularity
- DOJ sues Texas: 'It's against the law to pass a law to enforce the law'
- Latvia to host NATO patrol aircraft, Sweden's military to be deployed to region for 'integration'
- US national debt crisis is a $34 trillion 'boiling frog' scenario, warns JPMorgan
- 69% of Germans support farmer protests, Latvia and Lithuania's farmers begin their own demonstrations
- The juggling act: 2024 may be a pivotal year for the globalists
- Only a Fool Invades Russia?
- Best of the Web: The Great Taking exposes the financial end game
- Genocide in Gaza cannot rationally or legally be refuted
- Orthodox Jews riot in NYC synagogue following discovery of secret TUNNEL
- Poland covered up for Nord Stream attackers - WSJ
- Biden won't fire Pentagon chief - Politico
- COVID vaccine creator has facial paralysis and no one talks about it
- US Navy sailor sentenced to 27 months in prison for selling military secrets to China
- Macron's latest prime minister is France's youngest - and first OPENLY gay - leader
- Gabriel Attal appointed youngest French PM as Macron tries to revive popularity
- Latvia to host NATO patrol aircraft, Sweden's military to be deployed to region for 'integration'
- Best of the Web: The Great Taking exposes the financial end game
- Genocide in Gaza cannot rationally or legally be refuted
- Poland covered up for Nord Stream attackers - WSJ
- Ex-prosecutor general: Ukraine has lost 500,000 troops
- Sergey Karaganov: "Russia's European journey is over - It is now a great Eurasian power"
- Is Biden about to put 10 million Hispanics on the path to American citizenship?
- Russia conducts major strikes on key Ukrainian military-industrial sites
- Defense chief Austin under fire over handling of undisclosed medical condition: 'Dereliction of duty'
- Neil Oliver: Utter corruption!
- Something lost, never to be found again
- Biden campaign secretly meeting with corporate media to demand better coverage
- South Korea accuses North Korea of firing hundreds of artillery shells near disputed border area
- US spies believe Israel wouldn't defeat Hezbollah - WaPo
- Series of Bad Decisions: Biden Refills Strategic Petroleum Reserve at Cost for US Taxpayers
- Fire razes ex-PM Tanaka's former home in Tokyo, other former ministers inside at time of blaze
- Iraq wants to kick out US troops
- Flashback: The Birth of a Serial Killer Nation
- Why the US can't find enough troops to feed its imperial ambitions
- Craig Murray: The meaning of Epstein
- Musk's response to Wall Street Journal 'hit piece'
- US national debt crisis is a $34 trillion 'boiling frog' scenario, warns JPMorgan
- 69% of Germans support farmer protests, Latvia and Lithuania's farmers begin their own demonstrations
- The juggling act: 2024 may be a pivotal year for the globalists
- Orthodox Jews riot in NYC synagogue following discovery of secret TUNNEL
- Biden won't fire Pentagon chief - Politico
- COVID vaccine creator has facial paralysis and no one talks about it
- US Navy sailor sentenced to 27 months in prison for selling military secrets to China
- Mother-of-four claims she pleaded guilty to crime she 'didn't commit' because she was terrified returning to prison housing trans 'women' sex offenders
- 'Scary point in our country': Mary Rooke calls out 'appalling' Dem behavior, says voters are 'weighed down' by party
- Scottish nationalists accuse Israel of 'ethnic cleansing'
- Production halted at Libya's biggest oilfield
- Harvard professor: Now-resigned president made the university 'a police organization'
- California state health insurance to cover sex changes for illegal immigrants
- After Harvard shakeup, Chris Rufo offers conservative game plan to retake elite institutions
- Ukrainians tired of 'state propaganda' on TV - NYT
- California law banning firearms in public places blocked once again as judge says it violates 2nd Amendment
- Why Lloyd Austin's secrecy about his hospital stay undercuts a top Biden campaign message
- Only a Fool Invades Russia?
- Ancient Balkan genomes trace the rise and fall of Roman Empire's frontier, reveal Slavic migrations to southeastern Europe
- Monumental discovery gives significant insights into Roman Empire's transition from paganism to Christianity
- Lead sling bullet inscribed with the name 'Julius Caesar' found in Spain
- The FBI-tainted Whitmer 'kidnap plot' you've heard next to nothing about
- 'Mysterious' inscription on ancient sphinx is deciphered, revealing 'unusual' message
- Africa's Che Guevara: How France pulled off the 'dirtiest trick' to assassinate a popular reformer
- Mysterious early medieval cemetery unearthed in Wales reveals trade networks reaching as far as North Africa
- Canada and Zelensky's foreign executioners: Far-right extremists with Ukrainian origins from Canada unleashed masse terror in Ukraine
- Best of the Web: Sir Henry Kissinger: Midwife to New Babylon
- Best of the Web: Mass graves, grave questions: Britain's secret Srebrenica role
- What lies beneath the Vatican of the Zapotecs?
- Roman Empire had little impact on ancient Balkan DNA despite supremacy in region, surprise discovery reveals
- 2,000-year-old 'celestial calendar' discovered in ancient Chinese tomb
- Ex-Colonel calls CEOs of Defense Contractors Predatory Capitalists and Arch-Criminals of Empire at War Crimes Tribunal
- Gaddafi took the country with him: Why do Libyans feel occupied after being 'liberated'?
- 2,300-year-old Chinese tomb found to contain rare ancient multiplication tables
- 2,500-year-old celestial map carved on the surface of a circular stone found in Italy
- How American history gets sacrificed at the altar of fake 'healing'
- Pythagorean theorem found on clay tablet 1,000 years older than Pythagoras
- India's landmark Sun probe Aditya-L1 reaches final destination
- Megalodon tooth found on unexplored seamount 10,000 feet below the ocean's surface
- Juno probe reveals closest-ever view of Jupiter's volcanic moon Io
- Physics and chemistry could not give rise to biology
- How tomato plants adapt to drought conditions
- China reveals next-gen multi-target electronic warfare weapon design
- A sweater made from new aerogel fiber tests warmer than one made from down
- Saturn's seasonal spectacle: Hubble's ultra-sharp vision unveils ring spoke phenomenon
- After 2 years in space, the James Webb telescope has broken cosmology. Can it be fixed?
- Power of illusion can help with learning new movements
- Perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo found inside fossilized egg
- Korean lunar orbiter reveals Moon's far side is inexplicably more conductive
- The world's first human brain-scale supercomputer will go live next year
- Physicist discovers 'paradox-free' time travel is theoretically possible
- Reindeer's blue eyes act as night vision goggles to help them find food in winter
- JWST spots new rings, moons around Uranus
- Astronomers detect almost 100 new extremely metal-poor galaxies
- The 8.5-year rhythm of Earth's inner core
- Astronomers discover 25 'stripped stars' that may be a missing link in supernova science
- Has dark matter's identity been revealed? Scientists searching for mysterious hypothetical particle may soon have an answer
- Deadly winter storm sweeping across the US
- With Anchorage's record-setting snow, officials say it's not a bad idea to shovel roofs
- Five-year-old boy dies in stray dog attack in Telangana, India
- Best of the Web: Massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits western Japan, triggering tsunami warnings - at least 200 dead (UPDATES)
- 6.7-magnitude earthquake hits off the Philippines
- Evacuations ordered, homes inundated by summer floodwaters after record rainfall in Victoria, Australia - 3 months of rain 24 hours
- Weather models continue to predict polar vortex cold invasion into US: "Gobsmackingly bananas"
- Thousands evacuate as floods, landslides hit West Java, Indonesia
- Mysterious mass fish deaths in Philippines spark natural disaster fears
- Rare oarfish discovered near Adang Island, Thailand
- Fisherman dies in horror shark attack after sea beast 'bit off one of his limbs' in Yavaros Port, Mexico
- Enchanting frozen waterfalls amaze visitors in China's Shandong province during record low temperatures
- Flood ravages Villa General Belgrano in Argentina
- Mahout killed in elephant attack at safari centre in Sri Lanka
- Tornado rips through Fort Lauderdale as storms march across Florida
- Woman mauled to death by stray dog in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Winter storm threatens travel chaos on US east coast
- Mount Merapi's first eruption of 2024: A dramatic display of Indonesia's volcanic activity
- Dukono volcano in Indonesia erupts, spewing ash 4,000 meters high
- Wrong place, wrong time: Northern waterthrush from North America spotted in Essex, UK
- Meteor fireball over Maine, Massachusetts and Québec on January 8
- Meteor fireball over Texas and 3 other states on January 5
- Meteor fireball over UK and northern France on December 30
- Meteor fireball over Nevada and 3 other states on December 29
- Meteor fireball over Puglia, Italy on December 27
- Meteor fireball over Czech Republic and Germany on December 27
- Meteor fireball explodes over Council Bluffs, Iowa on December 20
- Meteor fireball recorded in sky over Central New Jersey on December 20
- Meteor fireball over State of Bahia, Brazil on December 18
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of 3 states in Brazil on December 15
- Meteor fireball over West Virginia and other states on December 9
- Meteor fireball over California and Nevada on November 27
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and other states on December 5
- Meteor fireball over Texas and other states on December 2
- Meteor fireball over UK and Ireland on November 30
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina and other states on November 26
- Meteor fireball lit up the night sky over Western Australia on November 22
- Meteor fireball over Alaska on November 22
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on November 22
- Meteor fireball over Florida and Georgia on November 20
- I reversed my type 2 diabetes. Here's how I did it
- Aspirin inhibits metastatic cancer spread, reducing mortality by 21 percent: Study
- Paxlovid does not reduce risk of Long COVID, potentially linked to rebound symptoms: Study
- Why are so many Californians dying?
- Chemicals that may cause cancer, infertility 'widespread' in packaged products like Cheerios: report
- Deaths tied to 'fake Xanax' street drug are increasing
- Best of the Web: The borax conspiracy: How the arthritis cure has been stopped
- Bill Gates finally tells the truth about COVID vaccine inneffectiveness, after selling BioNTech mRNA shares for 10x profit
- New FOIA'ed data reveal NY vaccine clinics called ambulances to be "on standby"
- Toxic "forever chemicals" found in common household products may promote cancer growth
- Snip or Skip? The complicated debate over circumcision
- Author of study used to vilify unvaxed had ties to Pfizer- New peer-reviewed research shows why the study was flawed
- Why do so many people hate VAERS?
- Scientist fears 'ZOMBIE' deer disease could spread to HUMANS after first ever case detected in Yellowstone National Park
- Most Israelis dealing with mental health issues due to Gaza war, study finds
- Australia joins rest of world in dramatic spike in STIs, even with a lower rate of testing compared to previous years
- Best of the Web: Study finds COVID vaccines DO integrate into human DNA
- The smoking gun for the Covid lab leak? Blueprint for creating a 'SARS-CoV' virus with altered spike protein in Wuhan published in 2018
- 'Unlabeled and unregulated': Synthetic milk protein with 92 unknown compounds used by more than a dozen food brands
- CDC notice: Rocky Mountain spotted fever outbreak kills three in California
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: From Archons to the Matrix: Understanding American Gnosis with Arthur Versluis
- The time traveling mistake we make when we procrastinate
- Research shows that sniffing women's tears reduces aggressive behavior in men
- Gladness and silence amid chaos and violence
- Best of the Web: How scientific materialism begot woke ideology
- Leading biologist explains why you can so often sense when someone is looking at you even if your back is turned
- Truth-speaking and the technocratic cabal
- Scientists revisit Solomon Asch's classic conformity experiments with surprising results
- The attack of the pseudo-men
- Best of the Web: The competency crisis is upon us
- On free will, ChatGPT4 blows away atheist Sam Harris
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Psychedelics, Sobriety, and Altered States: Processing Reality with John Buchanan
- Children may be 'evolutionarily primed' to need more than 2 parents
- Best of the Web: An Initiation into the Reality of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Five Myths about Evil: Setting the Record Straight with David Abramowitz
- Israel's Biblical Psychopathy
- Evil only comes where it's invited: Tracking ponerogenesis in history and Israel-Palestine
- Halloween parable
- SOTT Focus: In Memoriam: Pierre Lescaudron
- Progress is a myth - but it's also real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dark Matter Monsters and the Sociology of the Paranormal with Dr. Simeon Hein
- 'There are no aliens in Miami' - Cops debunk Bayside conspiracy theory in viral video
- Defense specialist encounters unidentified object 'going faster than the speed of sound underwater' while doing classified work on the Navy's USS Hampton submarine
- 'Deeply disturbing stuff' - Can the truth ever be told?
- Michael Ian Black: UFO whistleblower David Grusch is my hero of 2023
- 'Demonic forces' stopped official investigations into UFOs in the UK
- UFO spotted hovering over Air Force 1 at LAX during Joe Biden's fundraising trip to Los Angeles
- Some UFO records must be released, US Congress says
- David Grusch: Congress' pared-down UAP measure a 'total failure'
- Secrets of Area 51: Metallic egg-shaped UFO the size of an SUV was kept at the highly-classified Air Force base in the 1980s, whistleblower claims
- Congress is taking a huge step toward UFO transparency—and lawmakers pushing for the truth aren't happy
- Best of the Web: Irish scientist with top secret US Government clearance: 'The UFO phenomenon can manipulate human perception, invade people's lives, and is very deceptive'
- Powerful members of Congress are dead-set on killing UFO transparency
- Canadian journalist hires law firm after being denied access to UAP sighting files at nuclear power facilities
- CIA's secret office has conducted UFO retrieval missions on at least NINE crash sites around the world, whistleblowers reveal
- Critical govt transparency legislation jeopardized by a powerful few in Congress
- Black Friday: Republican leadership takes axe to UFO transparency legislation
- UFO whistleblower who claims the US government has recovered crashed craft says humans have been visited for 'thousands of years'
- Disclosure and national security: Should the US govt reveal what it knows about UAP?
- Retired US Army Colonel says secret UFO projects should be made public by October 2030 - to beat America's rivals and get ahead of a 'catastrophic' leak
- DOJ sues Texas: 'It's against the law to pass a law to enforce the law'
- Flashback: 'You can't be pro-insurrection and pro-American,' says president of nation founded by an insurrection
- Biden deploys 'big, burly border agents ' to help block journalists' cameras
- Colorado bans Trump from running: Officials concerned usual election rigging system could fail
- Russia Today leaks Moscow's plan to interfere with US elections - suspiciously shows Biden uttering a coherent sentence
- Soros-backed DA prosecutes Illinois boy for terrorizing burglars
- Santa Claus shot down over Israel by Iron Dome
- Best of the Web: Anne and Joe argue about the Child-Killing Murder Robot
- Colorado saves democracy by not allowing people to vote for their preferred candidate
- Capitol janitors opt to deep clean Senate chamber with flamethrowers
- Clarence the Angel shows Gavin Newsom what California would look like if he'd never been born
- California gingerbread house listed on Zillow for $1.9 Million
- Oil rich countries celebrate COP28 agreement by showering crowd in oil
- Hunter Biden indicted for not paying taxes on his bribes
- Climate activists' private planes freeze themselves to runway in powerful protest
- Child grooming content on X drops by 83% after Disney pulls ads
- Things we'd like to see Henry Kissinger reincarnated as
- Men pretending to be women go to lunch with man pretending to be Catholic
- San Francisco mayor reminds everyone to get their Christmas shoplifting done early
- Airline serves 'dog food' to business class passengers in translation blunder
Quote of the Day
There are three kinds of mind: the first grasps things unaided; the second when they are explained; the third never understands at all.
Recent Comments
Attal's late father, Yves Attal, was Jewish. Wow, Neo-Roman Empire goes Global Caligua. Can’t help but wonder if Macron will play Lepidus or...
I truly feel sorry for the French people.
Epstein drama is a CIA/NSA/MI6 et alaia 4/5/6 GW socio-cultural chasm/schism fulcrum fracture point to introspectively monitor reactions on social...
I've posted previously and mentioned that the weather would begin to become unpredictable and violent as humanity crossed into 2024, I believe I'm...
Especially the part where it’s ok for a Jew to rape a 3 year old girl and then she should be killed because she tempted the man. This book can be...