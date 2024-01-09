A flock of turkeys crosses Forsberg Street in Worcester, Mass., after a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
© Allan Jung/Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Millions are under severe weather alerts across the U.S. as freezing temperatures and heavy snow blankets parts of New Mexico to Iowa and multiple cities in the south are under tornado watches as storms move in along the Gulf Coast.