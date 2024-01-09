dog attack
In a heart-wrenching incident, a five-year-old boy Nishant lost his life in a stray dog attack that occurred in Kalledi village, Nizamabad district, Telangana.

The unfortunate incident unfolded on December 25, 2023, when the young boy was bitten by a dog. Despite receiving initial treatment at a local hospital, the victim's health deteriorated, leading to his demise on January 8, 2024, while en route to Hyderabad for advanced medical care.

Further investigation is underway.