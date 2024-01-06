In a tragic incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a woman working in the fields in the rural Kotwali area of Mirzapur district was mauled to death by a stray dog even as her husband was also injured in the attack after he came to rescue her on Friday, sources said.It is learnt that Basantu Bind Bhatauli and his wife Dulesara Devi, residents of Baraini Baripur in Kachwan area of Mirzapur were working in their fields whenHearing the screams, Basantu along with two others Shivlal and Hiravati, who were working nearby, rushed to the spot to save Dulesara.. An official said that Dulesara died on the spot in the attack, while the three people injured in the dog attack were admitted to the hospital.The incident led to a wave of shock and grief among the locals. After the incident, the villagers launched voluntary operation and killed the dog which mauled the woman to death.The victim woman Dulesara's son Ramlakhan said that the dog had attacked his mother while she was working in the fields.He said that after the incident a large crowd of villagers gathered and killed the dog so that the dog would not attack anyone else in the village.An official said that the matter was not informed to the police while the body has been cremated.