Wrong place, wrong time: Northern waterthrush from North America spotted in Essex, UK
ITV
Fri, 05 Jan 2024 13:12 UTC
The northern waterthrush was seen at Heybridge near Maldon on Wednesday afternoon.
It is usually found in North America and the West Indies and according to one birdwatcher there had only been 10 previous sightings in the UK.
Brian Bolton said the bird was seen in a local birdwatcher's garden and seemed to be flitting between there and a creek near his house.
He said: "I did see it early this morning on my way to work which luckily for me is in Heybridge."
Mr Bolton said the species should be wintering in central America but that it probably got blown across the Atlantic during Storm Lee in September, which carried at least 20 other American birds over here.
He added: "It's very hard to say why it hasn't been seen prior to this but they can be very skulky birds and may have just been overlooked."
- Colorado bans Trump from running: Officials concerned usual election rigging system could fail
- Russia Today leaks Moscow's plan to interfere with US elections - suspiciously shows Biden uttering a coherent sentence
- Soros-backed DA prosecutes Illinois boy for terrorizing burglars
- Santa Claus shot down over Israel by Iron Dome
- Best of the Web: Anne and Joe argue about the Child-Killing Murder Robot
- Colorado saves democracy by not allowing people to vote for their preferred candidate
- Capitol janitors opt to deep clean Senate chamber with flamethrowers
- Clarence the Angel shows Gavin Newsom what California would look like if he'd never been born
- California gingerbread house listed on Zillow for $1.9 Million
- Oil rich countries celebrate COP28 agreement by showering crowd in oil
- Hunter Biden indicted for not paying taxes on his bribes
- Climate activists' private planes freeze themselves to runway in powerful protest
- Child grooming content on X drops by 83% after Disney pulls ads
- Things we'd like to see Henry Kissinger reincarnated as
- Men pretending to be women go to lunch with man pretending to be Catholic
- San Francisco mayor reminds everyone to get their Christmas shoplifting done early
- Airline serves 'dog food' to business class passengers in translation blunder
- IDF find Saddam Hussein's WMDs In Hamas tunnel under hospital
- Communist Dictator Welcomes President Xi
- Israel/Palestine Narrative Frameworks
"In keeping silent about evil, in burying it so deep within us that no sign of it appears on the surface, we are implanting it, and it will rise up a thousand fold in the future. When we neither punish nor reproach evildoers, we are not simply protecting their trivial old age, we are thereby ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations."
Recent Comments
First person of color? Really? Look at the freakin’ picture. She is as white as any white man. Oh, that’s right - she identifies as a person of...
I work in the technology industry. This article cracks me up. I have played with chatGPT. Any company that ditches human beings for this “AI”...
Israel don't want the Palestinians to die of diseases, it would deprive Israelis of the pleasure of killing them. Also allows big pharma to get...
Liklihood of death -- either by murder or suicide -- remote. Video of loading into ambulence laughably inept. Liklihood he simply walked out with...
Imagine if the boot was on the other foot, and a misogynist woman-hater spoke out publicly that he his goal was to make a film that made women...