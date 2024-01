© Noam Revkin-Fenton



"If there are 100,000 or 200,000 Arabs in Gaza and not two million, the whole discourse about the day after will be different."

"Israel has to make it easier for Gazans to leave for other countries. This would in fact be a humanitarian gesture towards our neighbors.



"I'm talking about voluntary migration by Palestinians who want to leave. I have already been contacted by countries in Latin America and Africa that are willing to absorb refugees from the Gaza Strip."

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich joined a growing list of senior lawmakers who expressed support for large-scale transfer of Gaza's civilian population as a solution to Israel's post-war security concerns...Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said thatIn an interview to army radio, the far-right minister said thatWithout outlining his preferred method, Smotrich then suggested thatHe said:The Religious Zionism party chairman then noted that in order to regain security, Israel must control the Gaza Strip, and thatSmotrich's comments are the latest in a growing list of troubling remarks by Israeli lawmakers to seemingly support expelling Gazans en masse out of the Strip in order to ensure Israel's security after the war.Last week,said in an interview with Kan Bet radio. said:Last month,published an op-ed in the Jerusalem Post with a similar suggestion,Shortly after the publication of the op-ed,Most notably, at a meeting of Likud Knesset members last week,In response to Danon requesting for Israel to set up a task force to deal with the issue, the prime minister explained that