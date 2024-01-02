© Dave Hunt/AAP



Warnings and Preparations Amidst Torrential Rain

Rescues and Damage

Eastern Australia is grappling with the repercussions of heavy rainfall that has sparked flash flooding in parts of Southeastern Queensland and Northern New South Wales. Over the past 72 hours, these regions have endured an intense deluge, with some areas witnessing more than two months' worth of rainfallThe Queensland Deputy Premier, Cameron Dick, has issued stern warnings about the perilous conditions, encouraging citizens to stay off the roads to evade the risk of life-threatening flash floods.Emergency services remain on high alert, with Deputy Commissioner Kevin Walsh underscoring the quick escalation of rivers and creeks, which could potentially catch residents by surprise.In Northern New South Wales, rescue operations are underway at campgrounds, ordinarily bustling during the holiday season, but now rendered inaccessible by the floodwaters. The severe weather has inflicted extensive damage, with fallen trees, submerged cars, and swamped homes being the most common sights. The impact of this recent deluge follows another severe weather incident over the Christmas holidays, which took ten lives and left thousands without power.