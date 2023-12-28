Two earthquakes of magnitudes 6.5 and 5.0 struck near Japan's coast in quick succession on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The first quake of magnitude 6.5 struck at 2:45 pm and had its epicentre off the southeast coast of the Kuril Islands, followed by the 5.0 magnitude jolt at 3:07 pm.According to the USGS, the two quakes hit at a depth of 23.8 km while the second one occurred at 40 km around the same region.A series of powerful quakes have occurred in Japan throughout the year and earlier this month, tsunami warnings were issued along the southwestern coast after an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck Mindanao in the southern Philippines.On May 5, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck off Japan's western prefecture of Ishikawa, leading to the injuries of several people and the collapse of some buildings.Powerful earthquakes also struck the northern island of Hokkaido in February, March and August.