At least 10 people, including a nine-year-old girl, have died in eastern Australia during severe thunderstorms on Christmas and Boxing Day.Victoria and New South Wales were also hit by widespread flooding and destructive winds.Further thunderstorms have been forecast but conditions are expected to improve over the next day.Residents in parts of New South Wales and South Australia were shocked to find hailstones the size of golf balls blanketing their lawns in summer.The latest storms come more than a week after major floods inundated parts of Queensland during Cyclone Jasper - with some areas experiencing more than a year's worth of rain in just a few days.Mr Miles said the cost of damage from both storms could run into the billions.They follow a series of heatwaves that have seen states including New South Wales battling bushfires recently.The country is currently enduring an El Nino weather event, which is typically associated with extreme events such as wildfires and cyclones.(More here