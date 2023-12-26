Earth Changes
Beijing records longest cold wave in modern history
Accuweather
Tue, 26 Dec 2023 18:36 UTC
Beijing recorded its longest cold wave since records began in 1951 as the biting temperatures and snowfall experienced in the Chinese capital and elsewhere began to ease.
The temperature recorded at Beijing's Nanjiao weather station rose to above zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit)Sunday afternoon for the first time in days, state media Beijing Daily reported.
"Since temperature first dropped to below zero degrees on December 11, the temperature had remained below that line for more than 300 hours," Beijing Daily wrote.
A strong cold wave swept through most of China this month, pushing the heating capacity of some cities in northern China to its limit.
China's central province of Henan has seen multiple system failures.
In the city of Jiaozuo, heating was partially halted after a dysfunction at the Wanfang power plant on Friday. The problem was solved on Saturday and heating is expected to resume Sunday night, according to the official newspaper of the city, Jiaozuo Daily.
Two other cities in the province, Puyang and Pingdingshan, have cut heating to most government buildings and state-owned enterprises since Friday to "prioritize limited heating resources for hospitals, schools and residential buildings," according to statements from the two cities' governments.
The cold weather in capital Beijing began days ago and has caused issues with the city's metro system.
Hundreds of commuters, dozens of them with fractured bones, were sent to the hospital in Beijing earlier this month after two trains collided on a busy metro line during snowy conditions, the city's transportation authority said.
The bitter temperatures also hampered rescue efforts after a deadly earthquake this month in northwest Gansu province.
Via CNN
- Soros-backed DA prosecutes Illinois boy for terrorizing burglars
- Santa Claus shot down over Israel by Iron Dome
- Anne and Joe argue about the Child-Killing Murder Robot
- Colorado saves democracy by not allowing people to vote for their preferred candidate
- Capitol janitors opt to deep clean Senate chamber with flamethrowers
- Clarence the Angel shows Gavin Newsom what California would look like if he'd never been born
- California gingerbread house listed on Zillow for $1.9 Million
- Oil rich countries celebrate COP28 agreement by showering crowd in oil
- Hunter Biden indicted for not paying taxes on his bribes
- Climate activists' private planes freeze themselves to runway in powerful protest
- Child grooming content on X drops by 83% after Disney pulls ads
- Things we'd like to see Henry Kissinger reincarnated as
- Men pretending to be women go to lunch with man pretending to be Catholic
- San Francisco mayor reminds everyone to get their Christmas shoplifting done early
- Airline serves 'dog food' to business class passengers in translation blunder
- IDF find Saddam Hussein's WMDs In Hamas tunnel under hospital
- Communist Dictator Welcomes President Xi
- Israel/Palestine Narrative Frameworks
- Zelensky cancels democratic elections to focus on fighting for Democracy
- So kind! Netanyahu promises Palestinians free security after war
"Few men are willing to brave the disapproval of their fellows, the censure of their colleagues, the wrath of their society. Moral courage is a rarer commodity than bravery in battle or great intelligence. Yet it is the one essential vital quality for those who seek to change a world which yields most painfully to change."
