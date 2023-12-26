Earth Changes
More than 25,000 people seeking shelter at 241 flood relief centres in East Coast states of Malaysia
The New Straits Times
Tue, 26 Dec 2023 14:50 UTC
According to https://infobencanajkmv2.jkm.gov.my website, a total of 25,816 people from 7,493 families are seeking shelter at 238 flood relief centres in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang as of 2.30pm today.
In Kelantan, a total of 15,119 people from 4,567 families are seeking shelter at 91 flood relief centres in eight districts namely Gua Musang, Jeli, Kota Bharu, Kuala Krai, Machang, Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh and Tanah Merah.
It was reported that the water level in Sungai Golok reached its highest point in nine years, measuring 11.03 metres (m). According to the Kelantan Department of Irrigation and Drainage, the previous highest level recorded for Sungai Golok was 10.84m in 2014.
As of 3pm today, the website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my recorded five main rivers in the state have exceeded the danger level, while four rivers have surpassed the warning level, and four rivers have exceeded the alert level.
Meanwhile, the state government has voiced its concern over the death of six people and another one is still missing due to drowning in this northeast monsoon season.
Calling on parents to give extra attention to their children, Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said the drastic increase in drowning cases also worried the state government.
He said since the first wave of floods which hit Kelantan from Nov 19 until Sunday (Dec 24), floods have claimed six victims while another was still missing.
The majority of the victims, he said, were children and teenagers and most of the cases happened in Rantau Panjang and Pasir Mas areas.
In Gua Musang, over 10,000 Orang Asli of the Temiar tribe residing in several areas have lost connectivity as the road leading to their settlements is now submerged in water, as well as landslides.
Among the affected areas are the residents around the resettlement scheme (RPS) Kuala Betis, Pos Balar, Pos Bihai, Pos Belatim, Pos Gob, and Pos Tohoi.
In Terengganu, a total of 10,190 people from 2,795 families are seeking shelter at 134 flood relief centres in seven districts, namely Besut, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Kemaman, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Setiu.
As of 3pm, the website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my recorded that seven main rivers in the state have exceeded the danger level, while six rivers have surpassed the warning level, and four rivers have exceeded the alert level.
A total of 37 routes in five districts in the state have been closed to all vehicles due to flooding.
Terengganu police chief, Datuk Mazli Mazlan, said the road closure involved 13 routes in Hulu Terengganu, nine routes in Besut, six routes in Dungun, five routes in Kemaman, and four routes in Setiu.
In Pahang, a total of 503 people from 130 families are seeking shelter at 12 flood relief centres in the Lipis and Raub districts.
Meanwhile, in Selangor, a total of four people from a family are seeking shelter at a flood relief centre in Kuala Langat.