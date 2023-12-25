Earth Changes
Heavy snow on the Sea of Japan Side - Iwamizawa sees record-high snow - 28 inches in 24 hours
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Fri, 22 Dec 2023 12:02 UTC
According to the agency, the amount of snow that fell in the 24 hours ending at 11 a.m. Friday was 73 centimeters in Iwamizawa, Hokkaido, the largest snowfall in the city's recorded history. Even on Honshu, Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, saw 58 centimeters; Shirakawa, Gifu Prefecture, saw 54 centimeters; and Ono, Fukui Prefecture, saw 53 centimeters.
Heavy snow is expected to continue Saturday, covering a wide area. The amount of snowfall in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. Saturday is expected to be 80 centimeters in the Hokuriku region; 60 centimeters in the Tokai region; 50 centimeters in Hokkaido, Kanto-Koshin, Kinki and Chugoku regions; and 40 centimeters in the Tohoku region.
Quote of the Day
Comets are vile stars. Every time they appear in the south, they wipe out the old and establish the new. Fish grow sick, crops fail, Emperors and common people die, and men go to war. The people hate life and don't even want to speak of it.
Recent Comments
And, again, where is the evidence? Who made the ‘threats’ and what exactly did they say? “The FBI says” is not evidence of anything. The FBI...
Where’s the evidence? “The US military says..” is not evidence. Where was the drone launched? Iran? And then flew all the way to the Indian coast...
There is one important thing left out of this article! Mrs. Zakharova thanked the WESTERN services for providing this information to Russia!!!
Able bodied homeless to boot camp!
JOY TO THE WORLD 'One man's erasure is another man's permanent ink.' We (civilized, law-abiding people everywhere) should be able to kill, maim,...