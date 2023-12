© Abducted and Missing Families Forum



Seventy-three days have passed since Hamas' attack and the outbreak of the war in Gaza, and the sights and stories continue to haunt everyone in Israel. The scope of the tragedy and the number of victims has led to a significant increase in distress and mental health disorders, which the victims and their families are grappling with, but it does not just affect them. A new study from the University of Haifa indicatesAccording to the study's findings, about 60% of Israelis who aren't in the first two circles of those directly affected by the war have developedThese are individuals who aren't residents of communities close to the Gaza border or other towns physically affected by the war, or who have had their property damaged. They also don't have family members who were harmed, killed or abducted since the war began.Dr. Svetlana Baziliansky, the study's lead author, explains:The researchers explained thatsuch as witnessing an event, being physically injured, or having one's property damaged. It can also result from indirect exposure to a traumatic event, such as exposure via media.The study was conducted byThey wanted to examine the prevalence of acute stress disorder among Israelis and possible indicators that could warn of the disorder, focusing on those who didn't directly experience the traumatic events.The study found thatconsidering that the study looks into a population that wasn't directly exposed to the horrors of war.In addition to this study, in recent weeks findings from other new academic studies indicateAmong them is a new study from the Israeli Center for Suicide Research, whose data shows thatAs the figures continue growing, questions have been raised about who will care for such a large number of affected Israelis, especially since Israel's mental health services have been burdened even in the days preceding the war.According to the Movement for Public Psychiatry in Israel:Another study conducted by Tel Aviv University and Tel Hai Academic College indicates that in the two months since the outbreak of the war, there has been a significant decrease in signs of distress characterized by anxiety and depression in the public. However, the number of people showing these symptoms still remains higher than those seen in studies taken in the past, such as during Operation Protective Edge.The study was carried out by a team made up offrom Tel Aviv University's Department of Emergency and Disaster Management, andfrom Tel Hai Academic College. The study is based on a sample of 2,002 respondents from the Hebrew-speaking adult population.From the data, it's evident that while(18% high, 46% moderate, and 36% low),(13% high, 40% moderate, and 47% low).However, when comparing the data from the second measurement to measurements taken during previous military operations, the researchers found that theFor example, during11% of respondents reported a high sense of distress, 27% moderate, and 62% low.The researchers explain these findings by noting that,Marciano explained:The researchers noted that these findings align with previous studies conducted in Israel and around the world, such as in Ukraine, indicating that even in extreme crisis situations the majority of the population is capable of adapting and learning to live alongside it.