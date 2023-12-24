bbbbbbbb
Stormy weather has brought hurricane force winds and some huge snow accumulations to the Alps, with ski areas in Austria appearing to see some of the most extreme weather.

The Zillertal Arena (pictured) reports it has had a metre of snowfall in 24 hours, while other ski res including Kitzbuhel and Obergurgl largely closed by hurricane force winds giving blizzard conditions.

The heavy snowfall is expected to be short lived with the forecast now for clear skies and sunny week through the Christmas Holidays and up to New Year.


