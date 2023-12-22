The line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either — but right through every human heart — and through all human hearts.
― Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago 1918-1956
Come, I will show you the punishment of the great prostitute, who sits by many waters. With her the kings of the earth committed adultery, and the inhabitants of the earth were intoxicated with the wine of her adulteries.
... The woman was dressed in purple and scarlet, and was glittering with gold, precious stones and pearls. She held a golden cup in her hand, filled with abominable things and the filth of her adulteries. The name written on her forehead was a mystery: Babylon the Great, the mother of prostitutes, and of the abominations of the earth.
- Revelation 17:1-5
I had been emotionally involved a few times with women with enough of a record of promiscuity to make me vaguely uneasy. It is difficult to put much value on something the lady has distributed all too generously. I have the feeling there is some mysterious quota, which varies with each woman. And whether she gives herself or sells herself, once she reaches her own number, once X pairs of hungry hands have been clamped rightly upon her rounded undersides, she suffers a sea change wherein her juices alter from honey to acid, her eyes change to glass, her heart becomes a stone, and her mouth a windy cave from whence, with each moisturous gasping, comes a tiny stink of death.We live in an age of wizards and whores where souls are sold in the pursuit of material pleasures. Time-honored principles have been traded for profit and power as lawlessness intensifies.
― MacDonald, John D. (1966). "Darker Than Amber", Travis McGee series, Random House LLC, 2013, pgs 56-57
The word "mystery" is defined as "something not understood or beyond understanding" or, in a religious sense: "truth that one can know only by revelation and cannot fully understand". This would imply more than simply not knowing. A mystery can be that which exceeds human understanding.
There is a saying I've heard over and over in my life that has... for the most part... been stated by older men with whom I've been related and/or acquainted: "The older I get, the less I know".
I can't recall ever hearing a woman make that statement; perhaps because they know it all already (wink, wink). But, seriously, I speculate that assertion is made by men more often than women, because, when younger, we males tended to consider ourselves as invincible. However, over time, the experience of life engenders humility.
In my youth, I never would have predicted a doomsday scenario where vaccines would be used to simultaneously kill and maim the sheep while rendering the shepherds powerless or, worse, turning them into wolves.
The wolves are devouring the weakest of the herd, and they now gather for a final feast. They won't be bargained with, because they have forfeited their very souls. There is nothing left within them to petition or persuade. Their eyes have turned to glass, their hearts have become stone, and they breathe death. They lurk in the shadows of "good intentions", "following orders", and plausible deniability and they are magically controlled by wizards that are safely ensconced high above the pack, out of reach; and behind armed security.
My 81-year-old mother-in-law suffered a stroke after Thanksgiving and my life has been hectic since. Like so many people I know, the wizard's fearful spell caused her to trust Fauci, the experts, and Trump before she received two Moderna shots. She failed to heed the warnings of my wife and me and... within weeks of her second shot.... my wife took her mom to the emergency room on two separate occasions for nosebleeds that wouldn't stop.
I would guess the shots caused her stroke but she had a stroke prior, in 2019. The first one diminished her vocabulary along with moderate memory loss but both afflictions appeared to accelerate after being vaccinated against Covid. Or, maybe it was merely the result of old age. How can one know for sure?
I suspect the ever-generated spike protein aggravates and augments the negative consequences of pre-existing conditions, but I can't prove anything. She remains in skilled care.
My mother-in-law's mother lived well into her nineties and refused to leave her farm in her dotage. My mother-in-law inherited the same farmwife stubbornness... I mean... independent spirit yet she may not be able to live on her farm, even with abundant family and medical assistance.
I always thought my mother-in-law would be an asset during the apocalypse. She has her allegorical "black belt" in all of the old ways: Canning, sewing, gardening, cooking, baking, etc. Although my wife acquired these as well, she is minus the extra decades of experience as a daily practitioner.
Growing old and failing physically can serve as a metaphor for a dying society: Just as aging organs revolt against the body via malfunction and decay, so does civilization descend into decadence and degeneration until the center no longer holds. Moreover, when systems break down, individual autonomy is lost as those in authority prioritize safety over liberty.
Just as my mother-in-law has lost autonomy as her physical body fails, so, too, will once-free people lose their liberty as civilization collapses into Central Bank Digital Currency, digital identity, the WHO Global Pandemic Treaty, and the United Nations' Agenda 2030 mandates - all for the well-being of humanity, of course.
At this point, progress unfolds as a result of math; same as civilizations past. Although I understand the inevitabilities, it's hard to know exactly what may happen next and when.
The older I get, the less I know.
For example, I can't prove that a microwave "blue beam" set Lahaina on fire in Maui. Neither can I absolutely confirm that modern Israelis are actually of Khazarian stock... or if the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob is still using the city of Jerusalem to chastise the nations in accordance with ancient prophecies.
I have my opinions but what good are they really? Who would change their mind anyway?
If falsehoods lead to metaphorical (and literal) prison bars and locked doors, death and destruction, then truth is the key to freedom. Perhaps that is why relativism reigns in modernity: because technology has facilitated the proliferation of specious propaganda and tyrannical censorship.
What is true? What is false?
Former CIA Director William J. Casey (1913-1987), during his first CIA staff meeting in 1981, is said to have stated the following:
"We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false."In pursuit of CIA objectives, perhaps it is possible Casey was acting on what French philosopher Voltaire had asserted two centuries earlier:
"Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities."A few months ago, I wrote an article speculating upon the Revelation of the Method (predictive programming). Now it appears a "cyber-attack" may be the next false thing (according to the Barack Obama-produced Netflix show "Leave the World Behind" )... and followed by civil war as is prognosticated in an upcoming 2024 film.
Although deception and tyranny are as old as time, the modern-day wizards appear to have grown bolder in usurping science and technology to spin their magic spells. However, even though war, slavery, and religious prophecies are as old as mankind, not all modern denouements are the result of illuminati voodoo.
During one Christmas season years ago, I recall seeing a film called "The Nativity Story". There was one scene where Roman tax collectors were demanding the forfeiture of financial assets in a village while beating the plebeians mercilessly. The Roman soldiers showed no concern for natural rights and clearly embraced the unfairness of taxation without representation.
Surely, that movie scene has played out before in real life since forever. Therefore, in my opinion, not all narratives are facilitated via predictive programming. Some stories are just history and history repeats.
Furthermore, similar to Bible prophecies, the esoteric "Revelation of the Method" is usually not interpreted and understood until after foreshadowed events come to pass. For example, in the 2021 film "Dune", at the 1:26:50-55 marks, a blue laser is shown beaming downward from the sky and igniting objects below in a city on fire.
blue items withstood the Maui fire even though online fact-checkers and the Associated Press have labeled all such claims as "debunked conspiracy".
Regardless, of all the colors on the spectrum, why was the laser beam blue in the Dune movie? Why not green, or orange, or red? And, perhaps more importantly, what resistance movement can withstand invisible wizards who can call down blue fire from the sky?
People act on what they believe and that is how the truth sets people free... or... it's how narratives wreck the world.
Mysteries exist in science and religion: The mysteries of God, the mysteries in physics, and in the mystery schools of Western esotericism.
And whether internet speculations are true or false, confusion and chaos reigns on earth; as the planet groans and earthquakes rumble in diverse places.
I have speculated before that all arguments are rooted in theology, one way, or another. Either the universe was created by a Creator, or Man molds reality as his own god, or everything occurs as the result of random mathematics. People observe, interpret, and decide. And lack of belief, is belief.
A few years ago, I posted an article referencing The Borg's "five pillars". Each pillar (which I considered as "circles" and visually compared to the 5 Olympic Rings) has been secretly under construction and designed to come together like puzzle pieces trapping the entire world suddenly... like a lasso, or a noose.
Now, it appears A.I. will be used online like DARPA robot dogs when the time comes. The wolves and wizards seek death and destruction. But they must eliminate or obscure truth first, because truth is life; it sets people free.
For how long will uncensored speech be found on the internet? And what percentage of online information is wrong currently - even in the alternative media?
Who can make war with the Beast? Aging Boomers?
Who will defeat The Borg's wizards and whores? Millennials?
In my youth, I was surrounded by family and friends who were independent, decisive, and able to think in fresh ways.
But each progressive generation has respected authority more, cared less for privacy, blindly trusted technology, perceived value in arbitrary social justice, and naively embraced modernity with zero understanding of actual history.
And those are the good kids, the minority.
Math. It's a b*tch.
I did my best with my offspring and I hope it's enough. But I have my doubts. It is difficult to think beyond the Borg when you were born in it.
And what of the older generations? What do we believe?
I don't think Jesus and the apostles gave each other gifts around a pine tree. Neither did the birth of the Christ Child occur on winter solstice. But, as a child, I remember watching Charlie Brown's animated friend, Linus, explain the true meaning of Christmas by directly quoting from the Gospel of Luke:
These verses are said to have fulfilled the predictions of the prophet Isaiah (Isaiah 9:6-7) who lived eight centuries before the Gospel of Luke was written.And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.
- Luke 2:8-14 (KJV)
Did historical events transpire that way or not? True? Or false?
Regardless of what the reader believes, I will tell you that my childhood memories of Christmas involved snowfall, sledding, family, food, love and laughter.
But did we always get along? Heck no.
As happens so often within families... especially during difficult times .... tempers flare, voices are raised, doors are slammed and phone calls are ended abruptly in frustration. This was often the case in my own family as my parents aged and my wife's family is no different.
Even so, my wife achieved a concession last week in an ongoing point-of-contention with her brother. She believed it was the result of her standing strong on a particular issue involving her mom. And it was, indeed, a victory, but, in part, it was won by my behind-the-scenes clear and courteous communications with my brother-in-law regarding reality, choices, and consequences.
Blessed are the peacemakers.
That same week, I stood alone out near the machine shed on my mother-in-law's farm. It was a 40-degree afternoon with zero wind and not one bird or insect could be heard. My wife was in the house and there was no sound except for my breathing in the crisp air. The silence penetrated my being.
Then it began to drizzle and I listened to the steady pattering of raindrops on my nylon jacket... and on the roofs of the outbuildings.
After sundown, my wife and I drove into town through the pitch-black rain specked with holiday lights, while a rural radio station played Christmas music.
She looked over at me and said: "I'm glad we're together". And I replied: "Me too."
The next day, she and I were in the kitchen as she called her Mom's rural phone company to clarify some services itemized on a bill. She was using the speakerphone when a live female from the phone company answered. Yes. The phone company representative actually answered. No "listen to the menu carefully because the menu options have changed" or "presione ocho para español".
Then my wife was transferred to another lady who was very kind and helpful. At the end of the call, she told my wife that she would pray for my mother-in-law.
I immediately checked my status in the moment to confirm that we weren't time-warped back into Norman Rockwell's America.
Similarly, the nurses, CNA's, the speech/physical/occupational therapists, and administrative staff at my mother-in-law's medical facility have been nothing but kind, courteous, and professional; in spite being short-staffed and overworked.
One Saturday morning I teased a young CNA for yawning. I offered to get her a cup of coffee and she smiled before telling me she worked a 12-hour shift the day before. She wasn't supposed to come in that morning, but she agreed to work four hours because her boss needed the help. She didn't say she did it for the money. She said her boss needed the help.
As I have aged, I have developed a profound appreciation for how interconnected we are as humans; and, yet, I don't fully understand how societies can work together in cohesion as much as they do - as if held together by unseen hands.
It is a mystery. And the older I get, the less I know.
All over the world, there are those who live according to eternal principles: Love, friendship, truth, compassion, honor, and a courteous respect for others and/or a higher power/ purpose.
Then, there are also those who remain self-serving in the pursuit of material pleasure and/or power.
The former ways, the old ways, sustain and celebrate life. Truth and tradition have stood the test of time and now shine in history. While the other path, also an old way, has delivered hell on earth. Certainly, this time will be no different.
Personally, I believe the wizards and whores have chosen wrong. They have wasted their lives. They have sold their souls.
In the thread of one of my recent articles, a commenter named CZ posted a quotation by the nineteenth-century English preacher C.H. Spurgeon:
Discernment is not knowing the difference between right and wrong.Therefore, I will cast my metaphorical vote for peace while defending my natural rights... and the lives of kind-hearted people... by any means at my disposal, until my last breath.
It is knowing the difference between right and almost right.
What that will look like in the near future is anyone's guess.
In the meantime, Merry Christmas.