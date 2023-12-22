They discussed how to "push" consumers toward novel protein.

Overconsumption of food isn't just a "rich people problem." It's the opposite.

t

he Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) insists that affluent Westerners need to reduce meat and dairy consumption by 35-50% to achieve climate goals.

Food scarcity in developing countries isn't because of "rich Westerners," either.

These summits promote consolidation and processed foods.

How to

really

improve the agricultural system