In a distressing turn of events, social media platforms are abuzz with news of a child's tragic demise following a brutal attack by a stray dog in the Al-Masayel area. The incident has raised concerns about the growing threat posed by roaming dog packs to the safety of residents in the region.A circulating video clip captures the alarming scene of stray dogs surrounding an individual in one of the dirt squares in the Jahra area, shedding light on the pressing issue at hand.Expressing their distress, citizens have directed a plea to authorities, emphasizing the imminent danger these dog groups pose to human lives. The tragic incident has ignited a call for swift and decisive action to address the issue before another innocent victim becomes prey to these stray dogs.As the community grapples with the aftermath of this heartbreaking incident, residents and concerned individuals are urging authorities to implement a rapid and comprehensive solution to curb the menace of stray dogs and safeguard the well-being of the local population. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the urgency to address the stray dog issue and prevent further tragedies from occurring.