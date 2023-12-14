Major flooding is occurring along Queensland's North Tropical Coast and Tablelands this morning after Tropical Cyclone Jasper dropped more than half a metre of rain in the last 24 hours.Jasper made landfall as a category two tropical cyclone late on Wednesday, crossing the coast between Port Douglas and Cooktown in the vicinity of Wajul Wajul.As Jasper approached and crossed the coast, bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms were driven over Qld's North Tropical Coast and Tablelands in a persistent stream of moisture-laden winds to the south of the cyclone's core.A rain gauge at Yandill in the Daintree region picked up 624 mm of rain during the 24 hours to 9am on Thursday. This included two separate periods of very intense rain, with 3-hour rain rates reaching 148 mm between midnight and 3am, and 130 mm between 6 and 9am.Another nearby gauge at Whyanbeel Creek saw 160 mm in the three hours ending at midnight on Wednesday night.This intense overnight rainfall has inundated rivers and creeks along the North Tropical Coast and Tablelands, particularly around the Daintree and Cairns regions.which exceeded the moderate flood level of 6 metres at Daintree Village shortly before midnight and is expected to rise above the major flood level of 9 metres on Thursday morning.