A screengrab from the video shows the waterspout in Bintulu waters this morning.
A waterspout was sighted in Bintulu waters around 11.20am today.

Offshore workers captured the weather phenomenon in a short video clip.

When contacted, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) confirmed the phenomenon was indeed a waterspout.

It explained that the waterspout is a type of tornado that occurs over water.