Not "a thing of the past"
Don't be surprised by all the surprise. After all, global warming-obsessed climatologists and media told us back in 2020 that snow and frost would be rare - a thing of the past!
Now with the heavy, record snowfall, global warming astrologists are looking a bit foolish and embarrassed. Their predictions are wrong. Already in November snow arrived and record amounts have already fallen, like in Munich. This has sent the media scrambling for an explanation, and they have concocted one, reports German news magazine FOCUS. Here's the explanation:
"Experts agree: Heavy snowfall is a sign of climate change!"Strange how whenever there's a winter with very little snowfall, that too is a sure sign of climate change. And when there are a couple of years of drought, it is the new climate normal. But when there's too much rainfall, that too proves the climate is warming. No matter what happens, it's a sign of climate change!
Snow now means it's getting warmer
In a "fact-check" on ARD German national public television, Ms. Gudrun Mühlbacher of the German DWD national weather service basically said:
The opposite is true, say experts. Rather, they say, the snow is a sign of climate change: snow is becoming rarer, but when it does snow, it is heavy. One reason: due to global warming, it rains more, especially in the fall and winter. The completely rainy November confirmed this."More heavy snowfalls ahead!
FOCUS then goes on to explain precisely how our climate works, noting how important it is to distinguish between "climate" and "weather". "Snowfall does not disprove global warming," says Melania Botica from the Weather Channel.
"According to climate researchers, the atmosphere can absorb seven percent more moisture for every one degree Celsius increase. More moisture in the air also means more precipitation in the long term," FOCUS writes. "In the fall and winter, this moisture is released in the form of heavy rainfall or snowfall."
While climate scientists told us snow would be rare in the future, FOCUS and other German media outlets now report:
"It will snow more heavily in the coming years."Yet at the same time, the DWD's Gudrun Mühlbacher says "there will be 65 percent fewer days with at least three centimeters of snow cover at lower elevations." For Oberstdorf in Bavaria, "it will, however, continue to snow in the coming years, sometimes even more heavily. And this is apparently also due to climate change."
Junk science at its finest. No wonder Germany's PISA results are plummeting. You can see it, especially in journalism.