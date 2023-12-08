Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) has announces that it will open four additional lifts and a variety of terrain in the coming days after a strong winter storm recently pushed the resort's snowfall to over 100 inches (2.5 metres) this season. Another winter storm is currently hitting the Tetons, giving visitors improving early-season conditions across the resort.JHMR officially opened the Casper lift on Wednesday and will open both the Bridger Gondola and the Marmot lift today, Friday, Dec. 8. Jackson Hole will also open both the Thunder and Sublette lifts on Saturday, Dec. 9, offering a wide expanse of intermediate and advanced terrain in addition to runs on the north side of the mountain already available via the Teewinot, Après Vous, Teton, and Sweetwater lifts."Jackson Hole Mountain Resort's snow making and grooming crews have done incredible work for weeks to offer our visitors early-season skiing, but there's nothing like a winter storm in the Tetons to open up additional lifts and terrain," said JHMR president Mary Kate Buckley.The latest round of openings will mark the beginning of the first full season of the new Thunder lift, which the resort reports was the most popular lift on the upper mountain last year. Installed in 2022 as a replacement for the Resort's original Thunder lift, the new Thunder runs twice as fast as its predecessor and cuts down on riders' time from more than seven minutes to less than four, all while giving visitors the same access to some of JHMR's most legendary terrain.Jackson Hole is continuing its policy, initially introduced in the pandemic, of limiting the sale of daily tickets and managing capacity for a fourth consecutive year in 2023-24. They say this greatly improves guests' experiences on the mountain and throughout the resort. Ticket sales are limited on a daily basis and are available for advanced purchase and tickets may sell out.