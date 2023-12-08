© Getty Images / Dana Hoff

The decision followed allegations the personnel bribed host country intel agents, the newspaper has saidto obtain highly classified information, El Pais reported on Thursday, citing government sources.According to the newspaper,after an internal inspection revealed that they had gained access to classified information that was not required for their work and which they had no right to know.The incident has not been made public as a Spanish court has ordered the case kept secret., El Espanol reported.Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles summoned the US ambassador in Madrid, Julissa Reynoso, and asked for an explanation. The diplomat said she was unaware of what had happened, apologized and promised to cooperate with the investigation as much as possible, according to El Pais.The Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs agreed on the discreet expulsion of at least two US staff involved in the recruitment and bribery of CNI agents, as Washington hastened to withdraw them, the article reported.the newspaper detailed, noting that the occasions when Spain refuses to share information of interest to Washington "are counted between one and none" and it is unclear why the US had to pay when they "get everything they ask for."This is not the first time the US has been suspected of spying on its allies. In 2013, an international scandal erupted after former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden leaked information about Washington's eavesdropping on former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.