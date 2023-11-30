Several roads in the Jurong West area were flooded on the afternoon of Nov 28 following heavy rainfall over western Singapore.National water agency PUB said on Facebook the same evening that a flash flood had occurred in Boon Lay Way at 3.42pm. It subsided within 20 minutes.In a separate alert on Telegram earlier in the afternoon, it said the flash flood affected two of the three lanes there.PUB said on Facebook that its quick response teams were on site to help the public. It added that it had issued flood risk alerts for six locations.Videos posted on Facebook show the water level in Boon Lay Avenue near River Valley High School almost reaching the height of seats at a bus stop, with vehicles travelling slowly along that road.Another video shows vehicles in Tah Ching Road, with the road surface in front of Lakeside Towers covered by water.Filipino domestic worker Josephine Sanico Mosquera, who filmed the Tah Ching Road video, said the flood started around 4pm and lasted an hour. She added that she did not see vehicles stalled in the water."This is the first time in my 12 years in Singapore that I saw the area flooded like that. But I'm not shocked because the floods in the Philippines are more scary," the 37-year-old said.According to the Meteorological Service Singapore's website, 30.5mm of rain fell in Jurong West from 3pm to 5pm.PUB advised motorists and pedestrians to avoid travelling through flooded areas.The public can receive flood alerts by subscribing to PUB's Telegram Channel at https://t.me/pubfloodalerts or downloading the myENV app.The Meteorological Service Singapore had said on Nov 16 that short periods of thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon, extending into the evening on a few days. The thundery showers could be widespread and heavy, it added.Total rainfall for the second half of November is forecast to be above average over most parts of Singapore.