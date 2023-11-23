A devastating landslide in Guatemala's capital has led to the disappearance of at least six people, with thirty affected, sixty evacuated, and five homes severely damaged.The incident occurred in the Las Calaveras sector, El Gallito colony, near the historic center.The search for the missing has commenced, led by the Disaster Reduction Coordinator (Conred) and rescuers.This type of tragedy is not alien to the region; another river overflow at the end of September resulted in ten deaths and disappearances in a nearby sector.