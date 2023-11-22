Huge waterspouts have been captured on camera off the Amalfi coast in southern Italy.One of the waterspouts alarmed residents in the city of Salerno as it made way towards the port at high speed, but it did not cause any damage.Another, filmed from the town of Ravello, appeared near Capo d'Orso, but it also dissipated without causing harm.Waterspouts are similar to tornadoes, but they form over a body of water.