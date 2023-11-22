A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck the eastern side of Indonesia on Wednesday, leaving authorities on alert but with no immediate reports of casualties or damages in the affected area.The earthquake's epicenter was located 94 kilometers (58 miles) west of Tobelo in Indonesia's North Maluku province, and it occurred at a significant depth of 116 kilometers (72 miles).Despite the strength of the quake, Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency reassured the public that there was no potential danger of a tsunami. However, they cautioned about the possibility of aftershocks, urging residents to remain vigilant in the aftermath of the seismic event.Indonesia, being a vast archipelago with a population exceeding 270 million people, is no stranger to seismic activity. The country is positioned along the "Ring of Fire," an arc of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Basin, making it prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The frequent occurrence of such natural disasters underscores the importance of preparedness and monitoring systems in the region.The earthquake serves as a reminder of Indonesia's vulnerability to geological events. Last year, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck West Java's Cianjur city, claiming the lives of at least 331 people and injuring nearly 600. This event was notably the deadliest in Indonesia since the devastating 2018 earthquake and tsunami in Sulawesi, which resulted in the tragic loss of approximately 4,340 lives.