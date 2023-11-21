© Ilya Pitalev/POOL/TASS



France encourages separatists and provides weapons to Armenia, setting the stage for a new war in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a welcoming address to participants at a conference titled "Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women."Aliyev said in his address, which was read out by Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmet Hajiyev.The conference "Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women" is taking place as part of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. The movement brings together countries that have declared non-participation in military and political blocs and promote peaceful co-existence based on the principles of independence and equality as the basis of their foreign policy.The movement includes 120 countries, while a number of nations, including Russia, and international organizations have observer status. Azerbaijan assumed the movement's 2019-2022 chairmanship following the 2019 summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku. The country's chairmanship term was later extended for another year.