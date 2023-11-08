Puppet Masters
Wikileaks cable: Israeli intelligence chief encouraged Hamas takeover of Gaza Strip
Saed Bannoura
IMEMC News
Wed, 22 Dec 2010 00:00 UTC
IMEMC News
Wed, 22 Dec 2010 00:00 UTC
The Hamas party won Palestinian parliamentary elections in January 2006, but was prevented from forming a government as required by the Palestinian constitution.
In June 2007, after months of attempted takeovers by the US-supported Fateh party, the Hamas party was able to form their government in Gaza. The cable in question was recorded just hours before the Hamas government was formed in Gaza in June 2007.
In the transcript, Yadlin told the US Ambassador that he would be "very happy" if Hamas formed a government in Gaza "as long as they have no (air or sea) port." He added that Israel would then work with the rival Palestinian political party, Fateh, to form a government in the West Bank and work to undermine the Hamas government in Gaza.
That is exactly what took place, just after the meeting between Yadlin and Ambassador Jones, as Hamas created its government in Gaza and Israel launched a massive siege, and the largest-ever assault on Gaza in late December 2008.
In another leaked cable, Yadlin spoke with US Congressmember Robert Wexler in December 2008, saying "Abu Mazen '(Mahmoud Abbas) and (Salam) Fayyad are controlling the West Bank while the Hamas has established a terror entity in Gaza."
If I'd written all the truth I knew for the past ten years, about 600 people - including me - would be rotting in prison cells from Rio to Seattle today. Absolute truth is a very rare and dangerous commodity in the context of professional journalism.

- Hunter S. Thompson
- Hunter S. Thompson
