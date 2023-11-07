It is looking good in the Alps after the heavy snow of the past few days.There is now a lull in proceedings with more snow forecast for Thursday.It is looking good at altitude and the snow on the upper slopes will help to form a base for the approaching season.Many resort are now moving the snow and packing it down.Lower down it is a different story as much will melt but it certainly looks good, and has got people in the mood for winter."The weather in the Alps is entering a quieter spell which will last until Thursday, following which, new Atlantic storms will bring further snow to some regions. This will most likely be heaviest in the west, though it is too early to know exactly how potent these storms will be," said Fraser Wilkin from weathertoski.co.uk on Monday 6th November.