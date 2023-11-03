© Vigili del Fuoco



Five people have been killed after rivers burst their banks following torrential rain in the central Italian region of Tuscany, local authorities said on Friday, as Storm Ciaran continued to lash western Europe.There had been fears that the River Arno could flood the historic city of Florence after nearby towns were swamped, but Tuscan regional president Eugenio Giani said the high water point had passed in mid-morning without major incident.A bridge collapsed near the city of Pistoia, killing two people. Another person died in the town of Rosignano.The other two victims were elderly people living in the small town of Montemurlo, according to Italian media.The Italian government declared a state of emergency and allocated an initial 5 million euros ($5.4 million) to help the worst-hit areas.Around 48,000 people in the region had no electricity, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini told a news conference.