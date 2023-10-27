Earth Changes
Foot of snow in 24 hours for 2 ski resorts in Oregon
SnowBrains
Thu, 26 Oct 2023 11:05 UTC
Mt Hood Meadows and Timberline Lodge have received around a foot of snow in the last 24 hours and some eager souls have hiked out there to get the first freshies of the season, including videographer Pete Alport. Check out his incredible footage below from his first turns of the season in Oregon.
