What's behind the 26% rise in heart failure deaths, 22% rise in cirrhosis deaths and 19% rise in diabetes deaths?
Wed, 25 Oct 2023 09:00 UTC
Using data from the Department of Health Improvement and Disparities (DHID) website I've compared the expected number of deaths from the end of March to the end of September 2020, with the registered number of deaths for the commensurate 28 weeks in 2023.
The data cover 14 causes of death. In Figure 1 you can see that the increase in deaths from heart failure at 26% leads the field, but it's closely followed by cirrhosis and other liver diseases at 22% and diabetes deaths at 19%.
In the following charts I've separated out the 'inflationary' increase from the 'excess'. In that way it's apparent that the overall changes from 2020 are far more significant than the reported level.
Figure 2 shows that 29,582 people were expected to die from heart disease in the 28 weeks from the end of March to the end of September 2020. In 2023 the expected level of deaths had increased by 2,027, a 7% jump. In the event, in 2023 a further 5,539 people died of heart failure, these are the 'excess deaths'.
Deaths from cirrhosis also show a 7% 'inflationary' increase and a further 15% 'excess' deaths on top of that. A 22% increase in deaths from cirrhosis seems like an awful lot! Cirrhosis is a fairly slow burn condition. Another un-foreseen consequence of lockdown?
The purpose of these charts is to highlight that it's important to look behind the headlines. A headline that deaths from diabetes are up 7% may not set the pulses racing, but when it's put in context of a 19% increase over three years then you just might sit up and take some notice, and if you're at risk, do something about it!
Finally, let's look at cancer deaths. Cancer has been making the headlines of late. We've had both Professor Angus Dalgleish and Professor Karol Sikora flagging up concerns over cancer but from rather different positions. Dalgleish attributes harm in part to the vaccines themselves, whereas Sikora has consistently pointed to the 'non-pharmaceutical interventions' leading to delays in diagnosis and treatment as being the true villains of the piece.
However, as Figure 5 demonstrates, there's been very little change in cancer deaths, just 2.3% up on the 2020 expected level. Indeed, registered deaths during our 28 week 2023 period have been 381 lower than the expected level.
Pfizer themselves warn about myocarditis, Figure 6 is taken from its website; one wonders how many school-age kids were warned of this association with myocarditis before giving their 'informed' consent to getting vaccinated?
Lifestyle, vaccines or failures in medical care, the legacy of the over-reaction to Covid will continue to reverberate for years to come.
