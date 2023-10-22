An impressive whirlwind was spotted in the early afternoon off the coast of Piombino, a municipality in the province of Livorno.Around 3pm, numerous citizens who were in Calamoresca, where in the meantime the citadel of the Colline Metallifere Rally had been set up, witnessed this spectacle of nature which, if on the one hand attracted the eyes of many, on the other frightened who feared it might advance from the sea.The whirlwind , which was part of a picture of bad weather, dissipated quickly. The most attentive, however, managed to immortalize it.(Translated by Google)