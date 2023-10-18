The derivatives bubble has been

It is about the taking of collateral (all of it), the end game of the current globally synchronous debt accumulation super cycle. This scheme is being executed by long-planned, intelligent design, the audacity and scope of which is difficult for the mind to encompass. Included are all financial assets and bank deposits, all stocks and bonds; and hence, all underlying property of all public corporations, including all inventories, plant and equipment; land, mineral deposits, inventions and intellectual property. Privately owned personal and real property financed with any amount of debt will likewise be taken, as will the assets of privately owned businesses which have been financed with debt. If even partially successful, this will be the greatest conquest and subjugation in world history.

Enter the DTC, the DTCC and Cede & Co.

In the late 1960's, something called the Banking and Securities Industry Committee (BASIC) had been formed to find a solution to the "paperwork crisis." It seemed the burdens of handling physical stock certificates had suddenly become too great, so much so, that the New York Stock exchange had suspended trading some days. "Lawmakers" then urged the government to step into the process. The BASIC report recommended changing from processing physical stock certificates to "book-entry" transfers of ownership via computerized entries in a trust company that would hold the underlying certificates "immobilized."

Cede and Company (also known as Cede and Co. or Cede & Co.), shorthand for "certificate depository", is a specialist United States financial institution that processes transfers of stock certificates on behalf of Depository Trust Company, the central securities depository used by the United States National Market System, which includes the New York Stock Exchange, and Nasdaq.



Cede technically owns most of the publicly issued stock in the United States. Thus, most investors do not themselves hold direct property rights in stock, but rather have contractual rights that are part of a chain of contractual rights involving Cede. Securities held at Depository Trust Company are registered in its nominee name, Cede & Co., and recorded on its books in the name of the brokerage firm through which they were purchased; on the brokerage firm's books they are assigned to the accounts of their beneficial owners. [Emphasis added.]

"Harmonizing" the Rules

Ownership of securities as property has been replaced with a new legal concept of a "security entitlement", which is a contractual claim assuring a very weak position if the account provider [bank/clearing agent] becomes insolvent.

All securities are held in un-segregated pooled form. Securities used as collateral, and those restricted from such use, are held in the same pool.

All account holders, including those who have prohibited use of their securities as collateral, must, by law, receive only a pro-rata share of residual assets.

"Re-vindication," i.e. the taking back of one's own securities in the event of insolvency, is absolutely prohibited.

Account providers may legally borrow pooled securities to collateralize proprietary trading and financing.

"Safe Harbor" assures secured creditors priority claim to pooled securities ahead of account holders.

The absolute priority claim of secured creditors to pooled client securities has been upheld by the courts.

"Safe Harbor" in the Bankruptcy Code

Following the 2005 amendments to the Code, it is hard to envision a derivative that is not subject to special treatment. The safe harbors cover a wide range of contracts that might be considered derivatives, including securities contracts, commodities contracts, forward contracts, repurchase agreements, and, most importantly, swap agreements. ...



The safe harbors as currently enacted were promoted by the derivatives industry as necessary measures . . . The systemic risk argument for the safe harbors is based on the belief that the inability to close out a derivative position because of the automatic stay would cause a daisy chain of failure amongst financial institutions. The problem with this argument is that it fails to consider the risks created by the rush to close out positions and demand collateral from distressed firms. Not only does this contribute to the failure of an already weakened financial firm, by fostering a run on the firm, but it also has consequent effects on the markets generally . . . the Code will have to guard against attempts to grab massive amounts of collateral on the eve of a bankruptcy, in a way that is unrelated to the underlying value of the trades being collateralized.

What to Do?

