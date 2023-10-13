nnnn
© kwphotography (iStock).
Snow stakes that measure how much fresh powder has landed show about 10 inches of snow at Aspen Snowmass since the start of an ongoing storm in Colorado. More snow is expected to fall into Friday morning.

This is on par with the prediction for the area, give or take a couple inches. Other ski areas in the Aspen area show about five to six inches on their snow stakes.

Nearby, Independence Pass, which reaches 12,095 feet of elevation, is also under a temporary closure. Closures of this nature are normal when wintery weather rolls through, with the seasonal closure for this iconic pass typically being put in place around November 7.

More snow is expected to keep falling in Colorado, totaling 18 to 24 inches in some mountainous areas in the northern portion of the state.

Those traveling mountain roads should proceed with caution, as roads will likely be slick and visibility may be limited.