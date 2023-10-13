"Winter has arrived in Utah and the storm total at Alta was 9 inches from this recent storm but it definitely felt deeper up towards the top of Gunsight. Most other areas looked very bony still and Gunsight had a solid ribbon of white from top to bottom so our decision was easy.



The top entry was a little rocky but we've skied it on worse. Skier's right had the deepest snow. Our exit out Greely Hill was bushy good lovin'. We cruised back to the car happy to officially start the 2023-2024 winter."



- The Daily POW

