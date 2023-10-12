mmmmmm
6.3 magnitude earthquake

UTC time: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 20:04 PM
Your time: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:04 PM GMT+1
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.3 - west of Macquarie Island
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people

4 km depth