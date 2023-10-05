In a newly unearthed video now circulating on X, the New York District Judge Arthur Engoron is seen telling a college audience he has seen juries frequently reach conclusions he disagreed with.
Engoron says in the video:
"I've had situations where I'm like, oh my... heaven's sake, how could they have thought that? Well, I have a tool that I can deal with that. It's called... judgment notwithstanding the verdict. I can say there is no possible way that a reasonable jury would have reached that conclusion.The Trump judge suggests he has the power to disregard a verdicts from the jury when he wishes. If a party demands that Engoron dismiss one case due to it being just like another, he raises a sartorial point of objection.
"I'm an impartial referee, but it's hard to factor out my own emotions."
"What if the defendant was wearing a red sweater instead of a blue sweater?"Watch:
Comment: This guy is 100% a jerk. Have a listen!
Engoron came under fire during the first day of Trump's real estate appeal trial after he shrugged at the courtroom audience, a gesture many said signals he already views the outcome as a foregone conclusion.
Meanwhile, Trump and his legal team are battling to overturn a decision by Engoron that concluded the value of Mar-a-Lago is just $18 million, a figure comparable to properties a fraction of its size.
Comment: How does a judge have the credentials/power to personally evaluate and assign a monetary value to a piece of property in a case he is adjudicating?
Trump slammed both Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James for the continuing "witch hunt" against him, which began with the Manhattan case brought by another Democratic prosecutor.
Trump told reporters in a hallway in Manhattan Supreme Court:
"This case should be dismissed. And she should probably be dismissed also."The attorney general accuses Trump of fraudulently valuing real estate properties to obtain more favorable loans, insurance terms, and tax benefits.
Trump on Tuesday said, "Her numbers are fraudulent."
On Monday, the former president blasted the radical judge as he held up a new report from Palm Beach County:
"Why are we trying a case that the appellate division of New York state has just ruled recently that we won 80% of our case, and this judge refuses to acknowledge the ruling, which is plain for all to see. This rogue judge, a Trump hater... refuses to acknowledge the fact that we won 80% of this case, including the statute of limitations...It just came out a few minutes ago from Palm Beach County...the judge valued Mar-a-Lago at $18 million and it's worth a billion dollars, maybe $1.5 billion."The 45th president and his attorneys said Democrats are weaponizing the nation's court systems to stop him from returning to the White House.
Trump also faces criminal charges for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and for handling classified documents.
Trump raged against Engoron and James outside the courtroom, calling her a "disgrace."
Trump also slammed their suggestions that his business success had been deliberately exaggerated, saying: "I built a great company."
Meanwhile, recent polls show Trump surging among GOP primary voters. Funding for Trump's presidential campaign has soared also following the indictment against him.
Comment: AG Letitia James is a Soros funded appointment. Arthur Engoron, the only candidate for his position at NY Supreme Court, was appointed unopposed.