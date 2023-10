© Multnomah County Sheriff's Office



"Treasury is taking sweeping action with our colleagues in law enforcement to expose and disrupt a network responsible for manufacturing and distributing illicit drugs, including fentanyl and other substances that take thousands of American lives each year. Today's action from OFAC and IRS-CI reflects how we will swiftly use all of our tools to counter the global threat posed by the illicit drug trade."

The Biden administration on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a multimillion-dollar China-based network and more than two dozen individuals and entities involved in the manufacture, distribution and international trafficking of fentanyl and other illicit drugs.The Treasury Department designatedinvolved in the international proliferation of fentanyl , as well as other illicit drugs such as methamphetamine and MDMA precursors.Cartels take advantage of open border to smuggle fentanyl.said in a statement Tuesday.:The Treasury Department also expanded its scope of designations to target those involved in the trafficking ofAn official told Fox News Digital that zylazine has been coined the "zombie drug" because it can cause severe wounds in users, including necrosis - the rotting of human tissue - which may lead to amputation.While the Biden administration does not have an exact number for how much product the network was selling, an official said crypto transactions alone hit well into the millions of dollars.The Treasury Department said it has identified and blocked more than a dozen virtual currency wallets associated with these actors. Treasury said the blocked wallets received millions of dollars over hundreds of deposits.