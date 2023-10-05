mmmmmm
A powerful early-season storm impacted Western Wyoming from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday night, resulting in significant precipitation including the first heavy snowfall of the season at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Grand Targhee.

October 1-4 Storm Recap

A strong and slow-moving low pressure system worked its way into the Intermountain West early this week, resulting in heavy precipitation across the Tetons and Northwest Wyoming.

On Sunday, we saw an appetizer with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, before more widespread rain and mountain snow developed on Monday and Tuesday. Snow levels (i.e. the rain/snow line) dipped as low as 7,500 feet on Tuesday morning.

Snow totals at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort as of Wednesday morning included 13 inches at the Rendezvous Bowl Plot (9,580 feet), 10 inches at the Raymer Plot (9,360 feet), and 8 inches at the Mid-Mountain Plot (8,180 feet).

On the west side of the Tetons, Grand Targhee received 11 inches at 9,260 feet with a few inches of accumulation noted at the base area at just under 8,000 feet.

Rainfall was also impressive with this system across the lower elevations. The Town of Jackson received 1.50 inches of rain from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday night. Average precipitation in Jackson for the month of October is 1.41 inches, so we have already exceeded the monthly average just four days into the month.

Rainfall was even heavier in Teton Valley with 1.80 inches recorded in Driggs. Rainfall amounts were not as heavy further north in the Jackson Hole Valley with 0.73 inches recorded at the Jackson Lake/Moran weather station.

So far, the wet summer we experienced has carried over into autumn. September precipitation was above average with 2.37 inches of rain recorded in Jackson, compared to an average of 1.60 inches. This was the wettest September since 2019 when 3.45 inches of rain fell in town.

