No explanation for cooling

Major impacts around the world

Lots of unknowns

Modern agriculture knows that oceanic cycles have significant consequences for global agriculture."Why does this part of the eastern Pacific contradict climate models, scientists ask, and they can't find a simple explanation," reports agriheute.com. The cooling of the East Pacific has defied the forecasts made by climate models, which predicted a warming due to "greenhouse gas" emissions.The region of cooling is the ocean area that "stretches west of Ecuador" and "could reduce greenhouse gas warming by 30 percent". The false prediction by climate models risk misleading the agriculture industry, as it is known that ocean temperatures impact growing conditions around the world."Thealso has global implications. The future of the cold region could determine, among other things, whether California is hit by a permanent drought or Australia faces increasingly severe wildfires," agrarheute.com adds. "It affects the intensity of the monsoon season in India and the likelihood of droughts and famines in the Horn of Africa. It could even change the scale of climate change worldwide by altering the sensitivity of Earth's atmosphere to rising greenhouse gas emissions."Relying on faulty climate models could put farmers totally on the wrong track."The problem is that if we don't know why this cooling is happening, we don't know when it will stop or if it will suddenly turn into warming," said Pedro DiNezio of the University of Colorado at Boulder.If natural phenomena are causing large oceanic regions to cool, then it is not a stretch of the imagination to think that natural factors are likely causing other regions to warm. It's the cycles, stupid!