The impressive hailstorm in southern Brazil. City of Bage.
A damaging hailstorm pummeled Bagé, southern Rio Grande do Sul early Saturday, September 23.

Medium to large hail was also reported in other cities in the state such as Pelotas, Morro Redondo, and Arroio do Padre.