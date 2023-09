Notes:

It started slowly at first - a trickle of concerning reports that something wasn't right. In January 2021, just weeks after the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines,Myocarditis - inflammation of the heart muscle - had never been linked to vaccines before. So when 28 cases were reported to the U.S. vaccine adverse event reporting system (VAERS)that month, it raised eyebrows..By February, the trickle had become a stream. VAERS received 64 more reports, including two deaths. Then in March, Israeland the militarystarted reporting cases too.In March, the FDA authorized the Johnson & Johnson vaccine without a whisper of myocarditis. The CDC soon recommended it for all adults [6]. Colleges and businesses started mandating the shots. It was full speed ahead.Behind closed doors though, alarm bells were ringing. The CDC met with the military to discuss the myocarditis cases in young troops. Israel was reporting dozens of cases, including in teenagers. The CDC director claimed she wasn't aware of any military cases. Pfizer hid its database numbers. And the FDA rubber stamped authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for teenagers in May without a mention of myocarditisAs myocarditis reports flooded into VAERS in the hundreds during the summer, young, healthy people continued being pressured to get vaccinated. Mandates rolled out across the countryBut patients started sharing their stories of being hospitalized with heart problems after vaccination].Behind closed doors, officials strategized about monitoring the alarming reports. They expanded the criteria for identifying myocarditis casesThe news dripped out slowly that CDC advisers now acknowledged a "likely association"The authorities clung to the narrative that benefits outweighed risks. They used incomplete data and rosy assumptions to claim the vaccines were still worth it for young peopleto get vaccinated throughout the summer and fall. It became painfully clear that the drive for widespread vaccination took precedenceIt wasn't until October 2021 that the warnings were taken more seriously. Nordic countries limited the Moderna vaccine due to myocarditis concernsBut still, they pushed ahead with expanding the shots to younger ages. Five-year-olds started getting vaccinated in November despite a complete lack of safety dataThe evidence continued piling up into 2022 that the vaccines were inflaming hearts. Young people, almost all male, were suffering severe outcomesRegulators around the world scaled back recommendations for boosters in young people as more safety signals emergedThree years and over 1,600 confirmed VAERS reports later. But authorities continue maintaining the stance that benefits outweigh risks across all groupsYet as researchers report finding heart abnormalities months later, it's unclear if the full scope of risks is known.in the rush to vaccinate an entire population against COVID-19How many ended up harmed from ignored or hidden signals? And why does debate about vaccine prudence remain taboo despite mounting evidence condemning overly broad immunization policiesThis story is far from over. As more studies probe long-term effects and deaths possibly caused by vaccine-induced myocarditisThe families forever changed want accountability. Recognition that mass vaccination programs failed to uphold informed consent. And assurances that blindly "following the science" won't again take precedent over individuals' healthMyocarditis turned out to be the tip of the iceberg when it came to underestimated vaccine risks. Only time will tell the full scope of lives upended and lost in the race to inoculate the worldProps to Epoch Times for their detailed timeline on all of this!