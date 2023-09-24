A strong tornado struck in the afternoon in the Milan region, between the municipalities of Rho, Canegrate, Nerviano and Pregnana Milanese. The damage was extensive, with many trees uprooted and uprooted, roofs exposed and flooding reported.The bad weather which started in the morning, worsened at around 16.00, many tall trees fell, causing damage, most of which occurred to parked cars. Damage also occurred at Canegrate and Rho and Vittuone stations.In Rho, parts of Corso Europa are closed. There were entire roads with fallen trees occupying the highway. It would take weeks to clean it all up.