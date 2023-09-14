On August 15th, Youtube announced it is adopting WHO's medical misinformation policies, ushering in a 'one world, one narrative' digital governance structure which will render free speech, and by implication - informed medical choice - non-existent for users on its already heavily censorship prone platform.
From this point onward, any content that contradicts or diverges from the WHO's official health guidance may be deemed "harmful content" in violation of Youtube's "Community Guidelines" and will now be subject to censorship or removal.
In a post titled, "A long term vision for YouTube's medical misinformation policies," Youtube shared its "thinking about the future of medical misinformation policies, including removing cancer misinformation."
Youtube stated:
"Moving forward, YouTube will streamline dozens of our existing medical misinformation guidelines to fall under three categories - Prevention, Treatment, and Denial. These policies will apply to specific health conditions, treatments, and substances where content contradicts local health authorities or the World Health Organization (WHO)."Organized into a tripartite framework, it proposed the following guidelines:
Prevention misinformation: We will remove content that contradicts health authority guidance on the prevention and transmission of specific health conditions, and on the safety and efficacy of approved vaccines. For example, this encompasses content that promotes a harmful substance for disease prevention.Youtube's medical misinformation guidelines include not just topics relevant to vaccination, but explicitly disallow any "content that promotes information that contradicts health authority guidance on the prevention or transmission of specific health conditions." Unless a substance or therapeutic modality has been officially approved by either local health authorities or the WHO as "safe and effective, it will be forbidden to be discussed on Youtube from now on.
Treatment misinformation: We will remove content that contradicts health authority guidance on treatments for specific health conditions, including promoting specific harmful substances or practices. Examples include content that encourages unproven remedies in place of seeking medical attention for specific conditions, like promoting caesium chloride as a treatment for cancer.
Denial misinformation: We will remove content that disputes the existence of specific health conditions. This covers content that denies people have died from COVID-19.
Youtube specifically mentions the following examples of censorable content under subsection "harmful substances & practices as prevention methods":
Promotion of the following substances and treatments that present an inherent risk of severe bodily harm or death:
Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS)
Black Salve
Turpentine
B17/amygdalin/peach or apricot seeds
High-grade hydrogen peroxide
Chelation therapy to treat autism
Colloidal silver
Ozone therapy
Gasoline, diesel and kerosene
Content that promotes use of Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine for the prevention of COVID-19.
Comment: Notice that the list above begins with the snake oil called Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) which we've covered extensively here - but then goes on to include a number of other remedies that have a track record among those in the healing profession of doing the job (not including gasoline!).
Their vaccine-specific guidance includes censorship of any of the following topics:
Vaccine safety: Content alleging that vaccines cause chronic side effects, such as cancer or paralysis, outside of rare side effects that are recognized by health authorities.
Examples:
Claims that the MMR vaccine causes autism.
Claims that any vaccine causes contraction of COVID-19.
Claims that vaccines are part of a depopulation agenda.
Claims that the flu vaccine causes chronic side effects such as infertility, or causes contraction of COVID-19.
Claims that the HPV vaccine causes chronic side effects such as paralysis.
Claims that an approved COVID-19 vaccine will cause death, infertility, miscarriage, autism, or contraction of other infectious diseases.
Claims that achieving herd immunity through natural infection is safer than vaccinating the population.
Content that promotes the use of unapproved or homemade COVID-19 vaccines.
Vaccine efficacy: Content claiming that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease.
Examples:
Claims that vaccines do not reduce risk of contracting illness.
Claims that vaccines do not reduce the severity of illness, including hospitalization or death.
Claims that any vaccine is a guaranteed prevention method for COVID-19.
Ingredients in vaccines: Content misrepresenting the ingredients contained in vaccines.
Examples:
Claims that vaccines contain substances that are not on the vaccine ingredient list, such as biological matter from fetuses (e.g. fetal tissue, fetal cell lines) or animal byproducts.
Claims that vaccines contain substances or devices meant to track or identify those who've received them.
Claims that vaccines alter a person's genetic makeup.
Claims that vaccines will make people who receive them magnetic.
Comment: The number of lies included iin the "guidance" listed above is, well, astonishing.
Another specific target of Youtube's new censorship policies include discussion of alternative cancer treatments. Youtube states:
Starting today and ramping up in the coming weeks, we will begin removing content that promotes cancer treatments proven to be harmful or ineffective, or content that discourages viewers from seeking professional medical treatment. This includes content that promotes unproven treatments in place of approved care or as a guaranteed cure, and treatments that have been specifically deemed harmful by health authorities. For instance, a video that claims "garlic cures cancer," or "take vitamin C instead of radiation therapy" would be removed.Commentary
Youtube's new policies reflect the perils of scientism, namely, the policy that only peer-reviewed, published randomized clinical trials and government approved drugs are valid treatments for disease, despite uninterrupted millenia of safe, affordable, effective, accessible and cross-culturally validated approaches that rely on food-based, herbal and vitamin/nutrient-focused approaches and life-style modifiable factors, such as exercise, nutrition, and mind set to prevent and treat disease. Scientism begets Medical Monotheism, which is applying a one-size-fits-all approach where those who choose alternative approaches, or diverge or contradict the established 'standard of care' are treated as heretics, and are marginalized, vilified, and sometimes persecuted and treated as criminals.
A quote attributed to Dr. Benjamin Rush, co-signer of the Declaration of Independence, conveys this presciently:
"Unless we put medical freedom into the Constitution the time will come when medicine will organize itself into an undercover dictatorship. To restrict the art of healing to doctors and deny equal privileges to others will constitute the Bastille of medical science. All such laws are un-American and despotic."Youtube's policies, especially over the past few years of the declared Covid-19 pandemic, have already resulted in the removal of hundreds of thousands of pieces of content, with many more experiencing algorithmic de-boosting, shadow banning, and what is arguably even more concerning: a growing culture of self-censorship, and the wholesale dismissal of exercising one's First Amendment rights, which incidentally even protect most forms of speech that are known to be factually inaccurate.
Depriving the world of an open exchange of ideas, dialogue, and the sharing of medical opinions and experiences has profound bearing on the basic human and medical right of informed medical choice. Without a free flow of information, especially around the real risks and benefits of the entire range of available treatments, from conventional to integrative to alternative, bodily sovereignty and the medical ethical principle of informed consent is not possible, despite being globally adopted as sacrosanct, following the Nuremberg trials.
While this latest development is highly concerning, it speaks to the public's growing need to have access to and to utilize alternative media platforms, such as the one with created UNITE.live, where the freedom to speak truthfully about topics essential to the exercise of your civil liberties, and which secure your basic human rights, can not be taken away from you.
Sayer Ji is founder of Greenmedinfo.com, author of international best-seller REGENERATE: Unlocking Your Body's Radical Resilience through the New Biology