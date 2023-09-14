The Island Free Press (IFP) reported on these offshore waterspouts that were seen near Rodanthe and Ocracoke Island on Wednesday afternoon, including an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City office that confirmed the reports.The IFP story indicated that the sightings occurred around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and the waterspouts had dissipated by roughly 3:00 p.m.