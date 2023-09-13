fireball
The impressive fireball in this video was recorded over Spain on September 13, at 4:06 local time (equivalent to 2:06 universal time). It was brighter than the full Moon. The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 89,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the provinces of Granada and Jaén (Spain). It began at an altitude of about 100 km over the locality of Moraleda de Zafayona (province of Granada), moved northeast, and ended at a height of around 36 km over the locality of Arbuniel (province of Jaén).

This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).