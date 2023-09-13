© Andrew Hudson



A sinkhole the size of a car has opened up on a street in south-east London.The hole which takes up almost an entire lane of the road and runs alongside the kerb next to a postbox, emerged on Monday morning on Dunvegan Road, Eltham. The area around the hole has been cordoned off after locals initially used wheelie bins to prevent an accident.Andrew Hudson, who posted a photo of the hole on Facebook, told people to be vigilant and warned of slow post over the next few days. He said: "Next to Mayday Cars cab office be aware!"I feel sorry for anyone that has posted important letters in the post box there because they are not being collected anytime soon," he added.Greenwich council has said that they are investigating the cause of the sinkhole and planning corrective measures.A spokesperson added: "We were notified of a sinkhole in Dunvegan Road by the London fire brigade on Monday, September 11. Our investigations are ongoing to determine the cause and develop next steps."Until then, the area will remain closed off and reassurance visits will be taking place with neighbouring businesses. The road is expected to be closed for at least a few weeks and diversions will be in place."