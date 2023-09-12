fireball
We received 83 reports about a fireball seen over Abruzzo, Calabria, Campania, Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Karlovac County, Lazio, Liguria, Logatec, Lombardia, Marche, Molise, Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Primorsko-goranska županija, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Puglia, Sardegna and Sic on Sunday, September 10th 2023 around 23:28 UT.

For this event, we received one video.