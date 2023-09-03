© AP



wreckage, pulled up from the seafloor years later, indicates it was hit by a missile

NATO planned to "simulate an exercise,

'Total silence'

A former Italian premier, in an interview, has contended that a French air force missile brought down a passenger jet over the Mediterranean Sea in 1980 in a failed bid to assassinate Libya's then-leader Muammar Gaddafi.In an interview with Rome daily La Repubblica, Amato said on Saturday he is convinced that France hit the plane while targeting a Libyan military jet.WhileWhat caused the crash is one of modern Italy's most enduring mysteries.Some say a bomb exploded aboard the Itavia jetliner on a flight from Bologna to Sicily, while others say an examination of theAmato was quoted as saying., Amato said.In the aftermath of the crash,that night.According to Amato, a missile was allegedly fired by a French fighter jet that had taken off from an aircraft carrier, possibly off Corsica's southern coast."I ask myself why a young president like Macron, while age-wise extraneous to the Ustica tragedy, wouldn't want to remove the shame that weighs on France," Amato told La Repubblica."And he can remove it in only two ways — either demonstrating that this thesis is unfounded or, once the [thesis'] foundation is verified, by offering the deepest apologies to Italy and to the families of the victims in the name of his government."Amato said.Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni called on Amato to say if he has concrete elements to back his assertions so that her government could pursue any further investigation.Amato's words "merit attention," Meloni said in a statement issued by her office, while noting that the former premier had specified that his assertions are "fruit of personal deductions."Assertions of French involvement aren't new.A few weeks after the crash, the wreckage of a Libyan MiG, with the badly decomposed body of its pilot, was discovered in the remote mountains of southern Calabria.